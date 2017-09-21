Lady Govs Sweep Brookings in Homecoming Volleyball Game

  • Home > 
September 21, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor volleyball team won their second match in a row sweeping Brookings Thursday night in Pierre. The Lady Govs won 25-19, 28-26, 25-22. Erik Stout led the Lady Govs with 10 kills and 15 dig and Hallie Gronlund had a team high 15 assists. Chloe Kaiser had 3 service aces to top Pierre as the Lady Govs improved to 5 and 6 on the year. Annika Johnson had a match high 12 kills for Brookings and Michela Jewitt had 22 assists. Pierre travels to Watertown on Tuesday for their next match.


