Lady Govs Soccer Team Seeded Third for Upcoming Playoffs

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor soccer team will be the third seed in the upcoming State High School League playoffs. With that seed, the Lady Governors earned a first round bye and will play the winner of the 6th seeded Sioux Falls Roosevelt and 11th seeded Watertown. Pierre defeated both teams in regular season play. Pierre will host the game next Saturday. Rapid cCity Stevens is the number 1 seed and Aberdeen Central is the number 2 seed. Sioux Falls Lincoln earned the 4th weed and earned the other first round bye. First round games on Tuesday in the Class AA playoffs pit #8 Sioux Falls O’Gorman against #9 Rapid City Central. #5 Brandon Valley plays #12 Spearfish, #7 Sioux Falls Roosevelt takes on #10 Yankton and Sioux Falls Washington takes on Watertown. For the brackets for both the boys and girls state playoffs and the Class A State Playoffs go to the High School Activities Association website www.sdhsaa.com.