Lady Govs Season Ends

SIOUX Falls, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball season ended on Friday as Sioux Falls O’Gorman downed the Lady Govs 60-38 in a SoDak 16 matchup in Sioux Falls. Pierre trailed by 2 at 22-20 at the half before O’Gorman scored the first 9 points of the second half and went on to cruise to the victory. Isabelle Moore and Emily Ronseik each had 20 points for the Knight while Awoti Akoi added 16. Emily Mikkelsen played her final basketball game of her high school career and scored 18 points to finish as one of the top 3 scorers in school history. O’Gorman will be the number 1 seed in the Class AA Girls basketball in two weeks n Rapid City. The Lady Govs will end their season with a 4 and 16 record.