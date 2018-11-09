Lady Govs Season Ends in Mitchell

MITCHELL, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor volleyball team had Mitchell on the ropes in game 1, but the Kernels responded and went on to defeat Pierre in 3 games in a SoDak 16 playoff contest in Mitchell. Pierre had a 23-17 lead but Mitchell battled back to tie the game at 24 and went on to win 27-25. Mitchell then won the final two games 25-11 and 25-22 to end Pierre’s seasons.. The Lady Govs end the year with a 8-13 record and ended the season dropping 8 of their last 9 games. Two seniors played their final game for the Lady Govs in Hallie Gronlund and Abbi Kitts. But with a bevy of juniors and sophomores returning the future is bright for the Lady Govs.