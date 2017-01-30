Lady Govs Score Season High

  • Home > 
gymnastics-logo-
January 30, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor gymnastics team scored a season high 136.700 to finish second to Rapid City Stevens in a triangular held Saturday in Pierre.  Stevens scored 140.400 to win the 3 team meet.  Rapid City Central had 123.250.  Sophie Bullard scored her season high in the All Around with a 36.250 score to finish second behind Jordan Hueneke of Stevens who had a 38.500 All Around score.  Meg Erwin of the Lady Govs was 5th with a 33.100 and Elise Carda was 9th with a 31.550 score.

1-28-17 V Triangular Results


