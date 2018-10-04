Lady Govs Score 18 Points During First Day of State Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor tennis team scored 18 points and sits in 19th place after the first afternoon and evening of the State High School Girls Tennis tournament in Rapid City. The start of the tournament was moved up a day due to the forecast of snow, rain and colder tempreturs in Rapid City that would force officials to move the meet inside. That would cout the number of courts used in the tournament from 24 to 7 and could force some matches to be cancelled. Four teams scored 180 points and are tied for the lead including defending State Champion Sioux Falls Lincoln along with Sioux Falls O’Gorman, Rapid City Stevens and Watertown. The tournament continues today through Saturday with the championship matches scheduled for Saturday Afternoon.