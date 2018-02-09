Lady Govs Roll to 14 Point Victory at Huron

HURON, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governors downed Huron 56-42 in high school girls basketball action Thursday night in Huron. The Lady Govs broke open a tight game by finishing the first half on an 8-1 run to take a 29-20 lead into the locker and increased it to as many as 18 points in the 4th quarter to record their 3rd consecutive win and 6th of the season against 10 setbacks. Mack Rath led the Lady Govs with 16 points and Emily Mikkelsen added 14 for Pierre who shot 50 percent from the field in the game and 40 percent from 3-point range. Havy Heniz led Huron with 12 ponts and Jayda Schillingstad added 11 as Huron lost for the 17th time in 17 games this season. Pierre had 26 rebounds led by Kylie Kessler who had 6. The Lady Governors are off until next Friday when they host Brookings at Riggs High Gym.