PIERRE, S.D. – Emily Mikkelsen scored 16 but no one else had more than 3 points as Rapid City Central outscored Pierre 13-6 in the final period to record a 48-36 win on Saturday n Pierre. Pierre trailed 35-30 going into the 4th quarter but could not make a dent in the Cobbler defense. Abbie Freeman had 12 points to pace Rapid City Central. The Lady Govs fell to 0 and 7 on the season as they travel to Mitchell to face the Kernels on Thursday.