Lady Govs Rally for Third Win

PIERRE, S.D. = The Pierre Lady Governors rallied from a 12-2 first quarter deficit to down Aberdeen Central 48-42 Tuesday in high school girls basketball in Pierre. Pierre trailed by two a halftime and grabbed the lead in the third quarter and did no relinquish it the rest of the night, /Emily Mikkelsen led the Lady Govs with 10 points and 8th grader Remington Price added 9. The Golden Eagles got 17 points from Emma Yeske. The Lady Govs picked up their third win of the season and ended a 6 game losing skid. Pierre host Watertown on Thursday/