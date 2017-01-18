Lady Govs Lose While Govs Win on the Road

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball team fell behind by 10 at the first quarter break and never recovered as they were beaten 67-48 Tuesday night at Riggs High Gym for just their second loss of the season against 5 wins. The Lady Govs never led in the game and outscored the Cobblers in just the third quarter by two points. Tori Thorpe led the Lady Govs with 10 points. Hallie Jerome and Emily Mikkelsen added 9 apeice for the Lady Govs who shot just 38 percent from the field and pulled down 21 rebounds in the loss. The Lady Govs will return to action Thursday when they go on the road to take on the Sturgis Scoopers in a 7:30 pm central time tip off. The game will be carried on KGFX 1060/107.1.

-0-

RAPID CITY, S.D. – Peyton Zeller scored 20 points and pulled down double digit rebounds to lead the Pierre Governors to a 58-47 boys basketball win over Rapid City Central Tuesday night in Rapid City. Brad Dean added 16 points for the Governors who won their second straight and improved to 3 and 4 on the season. The Governors never trailed as they led by 14 at the half at 29-15 and had a 19 point lead at 46-26 going into the 4th quarter before getting outscored 19-13. Nemiah Baustain had 16 to pace Rapid City Central which fell to 2 and 6 on the season. The Governors shot 42 percent from the field but the Cobblers could not overcome a cold shooting night that saw them go 16-50 form the field and just 5 of 21 from 3-point range. The Governors also outrebounded the Cobblers by 15. The Governors are back in action Thursday night when they host Sturgis at Riggs High Gym in a 7 pm tip off of the varsity game that will be carried on RIVER 927.