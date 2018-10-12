Lady Govs lose in 3

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governors were swept in 3 games by 3rd ranked Sioux Falls Washington Thursday in Sioux Falls. The Warriors won by scores of 25-16, 25-16, 25-18 sending the Lady Govs to their 5th straight loss. Emery Heiss led Pierre with 6 kills on the night as they had no answer for a Washington front line that had a total of 26 kills on the night. Phekran Kong and Lily Bartlett had 11 kills apiece. Bartling also had 15 digs and Alycia Elton had 7 service aces. Abbi Kitts had 13 digs to lead the Lady Govs who saw their record fall to 7-10 on the season. Pierre is off until next /Friday when they face Sioux Falls Lincoln in Sioux Falls.