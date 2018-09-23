Lady Govs Lose in 3 Games

PIERRE, S.D. – The thrill of a Pierre Lady Governor win Thursday over Aberdeen Central vanished on Saturday as the Lady Govs dropped a 3 game to Mitchell at Riggs High Gym. Mitchell won the match by scores of 25-19, 25-20, 28-26. Emery Hess had 9 kills to lead the Lady Governors while Kodi Severyn and Addi Smith each had 7. Hess also had block on the night. Chelsea Brewster led Mitchell with 13 kills. Pierre’s record falls to 5-5 on the season as they begin the second half of the season on Tuesday when they travel to Brandon to face Brandon Valley.