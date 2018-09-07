Lady Govs Impressive in Volleyball Win

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor volleyball team was impressive on Thursday night as they disposed of Sturgis in 3 games at Riggs High Gym. The Lady Govs won the match 25-9, 25-18, 25-9. Pierre attacked well in the first and third games taking control early. The second game, Sturgis played even with Pierre until the Lady Govs went on a 6 point streak to pull away and win the game. The Lady Govs got good balance offensivly as Emery Heiss led the way with 8 kills followed by Reagan Wiebe with 5. Kode Severyn and Hallie Gronlund each had 4 kills each. Severyn added 4 Service Aces as the Lady Govs had a total of 12 in all. Sturgis had little offense and number of hitting errors. The Scooper got only 5 kills total in the match. With the win the Lady Govs improved to 3 and 2 on the season while Sturgis fell to 4 and 7.