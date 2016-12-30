Lady Govs Finish Second in Gymnastics Triangular

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor gymnastics team score slipped a bit Thursday during a traingular in Rapid City. The Lady Govs scored 125.8 to finish second in a triangular with Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central. Stevens scored 141.95. Rapid City Central had 117.05. Rapid City Stevens Jordyn Huneke won all four individual events and the all-around with 37.95 points. The Lady Govs Sophie Bullard was 4th in the All Around with a score of 34.3.

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.