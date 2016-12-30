Lady Govs Finish Second in Gymnastics Triangular

  • Home > 
December 30, 2016
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor gymnastics team score slipped a bit Thursday during a traingular in Rapid City.  The Lady Govs scored 125.8 to finish second in a triangular with Rapid City Stevens and Rapid City Central.  Stevens scored 141.95.  Rapid City Central had 117.05.  Rapid City Stevens Jordyn Huneke won all four individual events and the all-around with 37.95 points.  The Lady Govs Sophie Bullard was 4th in the All Around with a score of 34.3.


