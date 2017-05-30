Lady Govs Finish 4th at ESD Golf Tournament

BRANDON, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor golf team shot a 368 team score to finished 4th in the ESD Conference Girls golf tournament played Tuesday at the Brandon Country Club in Brandon. Aberdeen Central won the ESD title with a 341 team score, 14 shots better than runner up Brandon Valley. Yankton had a 365 to finish fourth ahead of the Lady Govs. Sydney Wirebaugh of Aberdeen Central won the ESD Individual title with a 18 hole score 78, two shots better than runner up Liz Duncan of Brandon Valley. Shelby Guthrie fired a 90 for the Lady Govs to finish 10th and earn All ESD honors. It was the top Lady Govs score of the day. Hallie Gronlund had a 91 and finished in a 5 way tie for 11th and earned All ESD honors for Pierre. Annabelle Simpson had a 93 while Taylor Davis came in with a 94 while Ellie Jo Simpson had a 108 and Rilee Rowse finished with a 109. The Lady Govs will get ready for the State Class AA Girls Golf Tournament that will be played next Monday and Tuesday at the Broadland Creek Golf Course in Huron.

2017 Girls ESD Golf Championship Leaderboard