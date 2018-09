PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor volleyball won a match in Aberdeen for the first time in the Chris Swiden era on Thursday night as Pierre played one of it’s best games of the year in a 3 game sweep of Aberdeen Central. The Lady Govs won 25-23, 25-17, 28-26 to move their record above the .500 mark at 5 and 4 on the season. The Lady Govs made all the right hits at the right time to defeat Aberdeen Central and even the season series up at 1-1.