Lady Govs Fifth at ESD

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor gymnastics team faltered on Saturday as they scored 133.600 to finish fifth at the ESD Gymnastics meet in Brookings. Mitchell scored a 145.800 to win the title. Watertown was next with145.125. Brookings and Yankton finished ahead of the Lady Gov in the team standings. Lady Gov junior Mikah Moser scored a 34.950 to finish 4th in the All Around which was won by Myah Morris of Watertown with a 37.425 score. Meg Erwin finished 12th wh8le Ava Flottmeyer was 13th and Jasi Kroll was 15th. Next up for the Lady Govs is the state gymnastics meet next weekend in Brookings.

ESD Conference Meet results by Event