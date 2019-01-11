Lady Govs Fall to 0 and 8

MITCHELL, SD. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball team went through a dry spell in the third quarter getting outscored 19-6 as the Mitchell Kernels recorded a 67-46 win Thursday night in Mitchell. The Lady Govs trailed 32-27 at halftime and got to within 3 at 34-31 before Mitchell went on a run to end the third period with a 51-33 led. 5 Kernels scored double figures with MacKenzie Miller leading the way with 14. Emily Mikkelsen had 18 to pace Pierre and Mack Rath added 1 as the Lady Govs fell to 0 and 8 to start the season. Mitchell improved to 5 and 3. Pierre returns to action on Tuesday when they travel to Douglas to take on the Patriots.