Lady Govs Fall to 0 and 5

PIERRE, S.D. – The Harrisburg Tigers pulled away from the Pierre Lady Governors in the 4th quarter to record a 53-37 win over Pierre on Saturday in girls basketball. Pierre and Harrisburg played tight through the first three quarters with Harrisburg holding a 40-32 lead after 3 periods. But Pierre scored just 5 points in the 4th quarter to fall to 0 and 5 on the season. Harrisburg had 3 double figure scorers led by Jenna Ugofsky who had 11 points. Emily Mikkelsen had 19 to pace Pierre and Mack Rath added 13. But the rest of the team contributed only 5 points. Harrisburg improved to 5-0 with the win. Pierre will hosr 4th ranked Rapid City Stevens Friday.