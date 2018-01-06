Lady Govs Fall Short in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Rapid City Stevens Raiders remained unbeaten as they handed the Pierre Lady Governors a 72-49 setback at Carroll Heier Gym on Friday night. Steven used a 12-0 run in the first quarter to take a 17-4 lead that they kept building on the rest of the night. Ally Hammon led 3 Stevens double figure scorers with 17 points. Emily Mkkkelsen led the Lady Govs with 13 points and Kylie Kessler added 11 as Pierre fell to 2 and 5 on the season. The Lady Govs are back in action this afternoon when they face

Rapid City Central in a 2:30 pm central time tip off that will be heard on KGFX 1060/107.1 beginning at 2:05 pm.