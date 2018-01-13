Lady Govs Fall Short at Brandon

BRANDON, S.D. — Danica Kocer popped five 3-pointers on her way to 19 points in leading Brandon Valley to a 58-41 win over the Pierre Lady Govs on Friday night. The Lynx raced to a 20-9 lead after one period and never looked back in winning their seventh of eight games on the season. Trinity Law added 11 points in the win while Pierre was led by Emily Mikkelsen’s 13 points and Abigail Foster’s 11. Brandon Valley hosts Mitchell Saturday night while the 2-7 Lady Govs play at Brookings.