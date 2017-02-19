Lady Govs Fall Again

UNDATED – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball team played the number 1 and 2 rated basketball teams to the brink over the weekend but could not pull out a victory as they dropped their 6th and 7th consecutive games. On Friday, Emily Mikkelsen had 24 points but the Lady Govs faltered down the stretch in a 63-54 setback at top ranked Harrisburg. 75 On Saturday, the Lady Govs led until the final 9 seconds when 2nd ranked Brandon Valley hit a 3 point basket to take the lead and went on to record a 78-75 win over Pierre despite Hallie Jerome’s game high 29 points. Pierre drops to 7 and 12 on the season and will wrap up the regular season on Tuesday when they host Huron at Riggs High Gym in the annual senior recognition night. You can hear the game on KGFX 1060/107.1 beginning at around 6:35 pm.