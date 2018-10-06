Lady Govs Eliminated in State Tennis Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor tennis team had their final matches of the season on Friday as two doubles teams and 1 singles flight player were beaten in the consolation championship matches at the State girls Tennis Tournament in a soggy Rapid City. For a second straight day rain forced the tournament to move to indoor courts as Sioux Falls O’Gorman grabbed sole possession of first place in the team standings followed by Rapid City Stevens and Sioux Falls Lincoln. Watertown and Brandon Valley round out the top 5 teams. Pierre is 17th in the team standings in 17th place. For the Lady Govs on Friday, Jocelyn Corrales lost in the consolation title match of number 5 singles and the number 2 doubles team of Kara Weiss and Sydney Tedrow along with the number 3 flight doubles team of Marlee Shorter and Gracie Zeeb also came up short in the consolation title match to end their season.