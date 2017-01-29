  • Home > 
  • Sports > 
  • Lady Govs Drop Third Straight

Lady Govs Drop Third Straight

Pierre Logo
January 29, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball game lost their third straight on Saturday as they were beaten 65-55 by 2nd ranked Brandon Valley in Saturday.  The Lynx broke away in the second quarter and took a 29-21 lead into the locker room at half.  The outscored the Lady Govs 36-34 in the second half to improve their record to 12-2 on the season.  The Lady Govs were led by Emily Mikkelsen who scored 16 points.  Maddie Reinke added 15 and a team high 8 rebounds.  With the loss, the Lady Govs fall to 6-5 on the season as they travel to Mitchell on Thursday night in a game that will be covered on RIVER 927-FM beginning at 6:30 pm.


Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.

Comments are closed.


Multimedia