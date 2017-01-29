Lady Govs Drop Third Straight

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball game lost their third straight on Saturday as they were beaten 65-55 by 2nd ranked Brandon Valley in Saturday. The Lynx broke away in the second quarter and took a 29-21 lead into the locker room at half. The outscored the Lady Govs 36-34 in the second half to improve their record to 12-2 on the season. The Lady Govs were led by Emily Mikkelsen who scored 16 points. Maddie Reinke added 15 and a team high 8 rebounds. With the loss, the Lady Govs fall to 6-5 on the season as they travel to Mitchell on Thursday night in a game that will be covered on RIVER 927-FM beginning at 6:30 pm.