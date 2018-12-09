Lady Govs Drop Season Opener

STURGIS, S.D. – LorLee Stock scored 19 points to lead Sturgis to a 46-45 win over the Pierre Lady Governors Saturday night in Sturgis. The game was tight throughout with Sturgis holding q 6 point lead in the 4th quarter until the Lady Govs rallied on q 3 point basket by Kode Severyn that gave Pierre a 45-44 lea with 22 seconds left. Olivia Jolley sank two free throws with 8 seconds left that proved to the game winner. Mack Rath missed a 12 foot jumper at the buzzer sending the Lady Govs to first loss of the season. Rath finished with15 points. Sturgis nearly doubled the rebounding total against Pierre but they turned the ball over 17 times to just 7 for Pierre. The Lady Govs return to the court next Saturday when they travel to Spearfish.