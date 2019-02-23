Lady Govs Drop Regular Season Finale

HURON, S.D. – Huron won a high scoring 71-64 girls basketball win in the regular season finale for the Lady Govs on Saturday in Huron. Bella Shreve and Haven Hienz each scored 16 points as Huron had 4 girls in double figures. The Lady Govs saw their two game winning streak snapped as they end the season with a 4 and 15 mark. Emily Mikkelsen led the Lady Govs with 18 points. Mack Rath had 12 and Kylee Thorpe scored 11 off the bench. Huron shot 56 percent from the field and 50 percent from beyond the 3 point line. Pierre now awaits the SoDak 16 playoffs that will be played on Friday.