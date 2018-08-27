Lady Govs Drop Match at RC Stevens

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The volleyball team from Rapid City Stevens opened the season showing why they were the near unanimous pre season pick for number 1 in the Class AA poll. The Pierre Lady Governors found out first hand on Saturday as they were swept by the Raiders on Saturday afternoon. Stevens struck early in all 3 games in recording a 25-12, 25-18, 25-18 win over the Lady Govs. Pierre never got to within 5 points of the Raiders in either of games 1 or 2 after falling behind early. The third game was more competitive with Pierre trailing 22-18 late before Stevens ended he match scoring the final 3 points. Pierre went 1 and 1 on the weekend and will be on the road again ON Tuesday when they travel to Mitchell to face tbe Kernels.