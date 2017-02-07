Lady Govs Drop Contest to Aberdeen Central

  • Home > 
February 7, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governors were outscored 30-24 in the second half to drop a 61-53 verdict to Aberdeen Central Tuesday night in Pierre.  The Lady Govs outscored the Golden Eagles 19-10 in the second quarter to go into the locker room down 31-29.  Aberdeen came out in the third period to hold the Lady Govs to 5 points and went on to record their second victory over Pierre in a week and a half.  Hallie Jerome hit 4 3-pointers enroot to scoring 20 points to lead the Lady Govs.  Emily Mikkelsen added 13 as the Lady Govs shot just 30 percent from the field.  Jerome also had 5 rebounds to lead the Lady Govs who record dropped to 7 and 7.  The Lady Govs will travel to Watertown to face the Arrows Friday night in a game that will be covered on KGFX 1060/107.1.  Saturday the Lady Govs host Yankton.


