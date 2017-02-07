Lady Govs Drop Contest to Aberdeen Central

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governors were outscored 30-24 in the second half to drop a 61-53 verdict to Aberdeen Central Tuesday night in Pierre. The Lady Govs outscored the Golden Eagles 19-10 in the second quarter to go into the locker room down 31-29. Aberdeen came out in the third period to hold the Lady Govs to 5 points and went on to record their second victory over Pierre in a week and a half. Hallie Jerome hit 4 3-pointers enroot to scoring 20 points to lead the Lady Govs. Emily Mikkelsen added 13 as the Lady Govs shot just 30 percent from the field. Jerome also had 5 rebounds to lead the Lady Govs who record dropped to 7 and 7. The Lady Govs will travel to Watertown to face the Arrows Friday night in a game that will be covered on KGFX 1060/107.1. Saturday the Lady Govs host Yankton.