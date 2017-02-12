Lady Govs Drop 4th Straight

  • Home > 
February 12, 2017
By: Rod Fisher

 

 

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball team lost their 4th straight and the 8th time in the last nine games as they were beaten by the Yankton Gazelles 54-44 Saturday night in Pierre.  Yankton outscored the Lady Govs 16-6 to take a 26-15 lead into the locker room and never relinquished it.  Jessica Reinhardt came off the bench to score 15 points and hit 3 of Yankton’s 5 3-point field goals in the game.  Kylie Kessler lead 3 Lady Gov double figure scorers with 14 points.  Emily Mikkelsen and Maddie Reinke each had 12 as Pierre fell to 7 and 9 on the season.  Yankton won their second straight game and improved to 5 and 11 on the season.  The Lady Govs return to action on Tuesday when they host Rapid City Stevens in game that will be carried on KGFX 1060/107.1 beginning at 6:35 pm.


