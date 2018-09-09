Lady Govs Drop 4 Set Match to Aberdeen

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor volleyball team started fast winning the firs game but Aberdeen Central composed themselves and won 3 straight to defeat Pierre 3-1 in high school volleyball Saturday at Riggs High Gym. The Golden Eagles won 16-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-9 as the Lady Governors saw their record fall to 3-3 on the season. Emery Heiss led a balanced offensive attack with 9 kills followed by Kodi Severyn, Addi smith and Reagan Wiebe with 6 apiece. Abby Kitts had 17 digs and Severyn had 15. Pierre also had 4 blocks apiece at the net from Smith and Wiebe. Pierre returns to the court on Thursday when they travel to Harrisburg.