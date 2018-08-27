Lady Govs Compete in Rapid City Tournament

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The young Pierre Lady Governor tennis team continued to show signs over the weekend as they competed in the Rapid City tournament. Most of the girls won at least one match and they had a number of 6th place finishes. In doubles, the number 2 flight of Kara Weiss and Rose Gunderson finished 6th. In singles play, number 1 player Sabrina Kintz finished 6th as did Guderson at number 3, Weiss, who defaulted in the 5th place match at number 4 Jocelyn Corrales at number 5. Rapid City Stevens won the tournament title as Stevens and St. Thomas More girls won all 6 flights of singles and 3 flights of doubles in the tournament. For complete results foam the tournament click on the link below.

2018 RC Invitational Girls Varsity Brackets