PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball team dropped their 4th straight game as 2nd ranked Sioux Falls O’Gorman downed Pierre 56-47 Friday night in Pierre. Mack Rath had 17 points and Emily Mikkelsen added 13 as Pierre fell to 0 and 4 on the season. Pierre shot 43 percent from the field and 44 percent from beyond the 3-point line. Emma Ronsieck had 21 to lead O’Gorman. Pierre returns to action a week from Saturday when they host Harrisburg.