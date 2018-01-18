Lady Govs Break Losing Skid

PIERRE, W.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball team ended 5 game losing streak with a 39-33 win over Watertown Tuesday night at Riggs High Gym. The Lady Govs went on a 9-0 string early in the 4th quarter to lead 35-23 and then was outscored 10-4 the rest of the way. Pierre was led by Emily Mikkelsen who had 16 points. Abigail Foster and Erika Stout each had 6. Taylor Terronez scoredm10 for the Arrows who fell to 2 and 8 on the season. The Lady Govs improved to 3 and 8 with the win. Pierre return to action on Tuesday when they host to0 ranked Aberdeen Central.
