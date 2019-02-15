Lady Govs Battle but Fall to Brookings

PIERRE, S.D. – 5th ranked Brookings outscored Pierre 22-6 in the 4th quarter to claim a 66-48 win over the Lady Govs Friday night in Pierre. The Lady Govs rallied from a 30-21 halftime deficit to cut the lead to 2 at 44-42 after 3 periods. Brookings had 3 double figure scorers led by Ava Burns with 23 points. Johanna Miller added 17 and Michaela Jewitt had 13. Emily Mikkelsen had 20 points for the Lady Govs who dropped their 6th straight and saw their record fall to 2 and 13 on the season. Pierre returns to action Saturday when they travel to Sioux Falls to face 3rd ranked Sioux Falls Lincoln.