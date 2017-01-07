Lady Govs and Govs Lose at O’Gorman

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – Sioux Falls O’Gorman swept a girls boys basketball doubleheader from Pierre on Saturday. The Knights handed the Lady Govs their first loss of the year with a 52-38 setback. The Knights boys handed the Governors their third loss of the season by a 65-52 setback. In the girls game, Ashley Beacon and Emma Ronsiek led a balanced attack with 12 points apiece. Emily Mikkelsen had a 14 point effort to lead the Lady Govs with 14 points. Tori Thorpe added 13 as the Lady Govs fall to 3 and 1 on the season. In the boys game, O’Gorman ran off 13 unanswered points to start the game after Pierre scored the first basket to grab a sizeable lead and never led by less than 7 the rest of the game. Matt Cavanaugh led O’Gorman with 24 point and JP Costello added 14. Peyton Zabel had a strong game for Pierre with a season high 19 points. Brad Dean added 17 and Sam Edman had 12 as the Govs drop to 1 and 3 on the season. Both the Govs and Lady Govs will face Huron on Tuesday with the Govs hosting the Tigers in Pierre and the Lady Gov traveling to Huron to face the Tigers.