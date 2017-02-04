Lady Govs and Govs Dripe Games to Harrisburg

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball team took top ranked Harrisburg to the brink, but the Tigers prevailed 60-59 in ESD Girls basketball in Pierre on Saturday. Emily Mikkelsen had 23points and Erika Stout added 12 as the Lady Govs led at halftime 27-22. But Harrisburg outscored Pierre, 38-32 in the second half to claim the victory. The Lady Govs fell to 7 and 6 with the 1 point setback as they host Aberdeen Central on Tuesday.

The Pierre Governors dropped a 51-47 verdict to Harrisburg on Saturday in Harrisburg. Brad Dean scored 20 points to lead the Governors while Peyton Zabel had 12 and Zack Edman 6. But the rest of the team scored just 9 points as Pierre lost for just the third time in their last 8 games and fell to 6 and 7 on the season. The Governors travel to Aberdeen to face Aberdeen Central on Tuesday.