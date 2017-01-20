Lady Govs and Govs Defeat Sturgis

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball team got back into the win column with a 61-49 win over Sturgis Thursday night in Sturgis. A 27-8 run in the second quarter lifted the Laday Govs from a 12-8 first quarter deficit to a 35-20 lead at half. Sturgis made a run at the Lady Govs cutting the lead to one but the Lady Govs finished the game on a 14-3 run to record their 6th victory of the season. Emily Mikkelsen led the Lady Govs with 18 points while Halllie Jerome added 16 and Maddie Reinke finished with 11. Brooklyn Janz led Sturgis with 21 points and 12 rebounds, but the Scoopers had over 30 turnovers in the game. The Lady Govs improved to 6-2 as they travel to Brookings tomorrow (Saturday) to face the Bobcats.

-0-

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Governor basketball team jumped out a 20-3 lead in the first five minutes of the game and then held off a comeback attempt by Sturgis to win their 3rd straight, 61-48 Thursday night in Pierre. Brad Dean led the Governors with 20 points and Peyton Zabel added 16. The Governors were 10 of 18 from 3 point range on the game. Taylor Eby led Sturgis with 14 points as the Scoopers lost their second straight game. Pierre is now 4 and 4 on the season as they travel to Brookings to face the top ranked Bobcats tomorrow (Saturday).