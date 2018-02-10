Lady Govs 5th at State AA Gymnastics

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor gymnastics team finished 5th Friday in the team competiton at the State Class AA gymnastics meet in Watertown. The Lady Govs scored 136.75. Mitchell won the team title for the third time in the last 4 years with a 145.7 score edging out defending champion Watertown. The Class A team title went to Deuel with a 144.675 score. Chamberlain finished 7th in the team standings Today the individual portion of the State meet is being held in Watertown. Class AA Place Team Vault Place Uneven Bars Place Balance Beam Place Floor Exercise Place Total

1 Mitchell 34.95 3 36.475 1 37.1 1 37.175 2 145.7

2 Watertown 35.825 1 35.325 2 35.225 2 38 1 144.375

3 Brookings 34.1 5 34.025 3 34.875 3 36.8 3 139.8

4 Sioux Falls O’Gorman 34.3 4 33.475 4 34.7 4 35.75 5 138.225

5 Pierre TF Riggs 34.975 2 32.75 5 32.575 8 36.375 4 136.675

6 Rapid City Stevens 33.95 7 32.55 6 34.125 5 35.5 6 136.125

7 Yankton 34.025 6 30.575 7 32.7 7 35.05 7 132.33

8 Sioux Falls Lincoln 33.925 8 29.85 9 33.125 6 34.75 9 131.65

9 Huron 33.5 9 30.175 8 31.525 9 35.025 8 130.225 Class A Place Team Vault Place Uneven Bars Place Balance Beam Place Floor Exercise Place Total

1 Deuel 35.725 1 34.725 1 37.35 1 36.875 1 144.675

2 Madison 35.65 2 34.5 2 35.75 2 36.55 2 142.45

3 Parkston/Ethan/Hanson 32.475 7 31.275 3 34.3 3 32.35 6 130.4

4 Hot Springs 33.3 4 30.05 5 33.575 5 32.725 5 129.65

5 Milbank Area 33.375 3 29.775 6 33.5 6 32.15 7 128.8

6 Vermillion 31.925 9 30.25 4 33.775 4 31.7 8 127.65

7 Chamberlain 32.75 5 29.05 8 32.625 7 32.975 3 127.4

8 Wagner/Bon Homme 32.6 6 29.1 7 32.375 8 32.775 4 126.85

9 West Central 31.95 8 27.45 9 30.15 9 31.3 9 120.85

Comment Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in the comments section of DakotaRadioGroup.com are solely those of the comment author and do not necessarily reflect the views and opinions held by DakotaRadioGroup.com.