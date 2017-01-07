Lady Govs 3-0 While Govs Fall to1-2

YANKTON, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor basketball team won their third game of the season with a 60-49 win at Yankton on Frida.. Pierre had 3 girls reach double digits with Emily Mikkelsen and Hallie Jerome each score 14 and Maddie Rienke with 10. In the boys game, Yankton 8th grader Matthew Mors scored 18 of his game high 24 points in the first half as the Bucks claimed a 59-48 win over Pierre. Brad Dean scored 23 to pace the Governors who travel to Sioux Falls for an afternoon girls boys doubleheader against Sioux Falls O’Gorman,