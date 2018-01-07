Lady Governor Gymnast finish 5th at Brookings

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor Gymnastics team scored 135.3 to finish 5th Saturday at the Patty Jorgenson Brookings Invitational. The Lady Gov score was 6 points lower than Thursday when they set a new school record in a triangular with Aberdeen Central and Stanley County in Pierre. Micah Moser scored a 35.075 to finish 5th in the All Around while teammate Sophie Bullard had a 7th place finish with a score of 34.225. Meg Erwin placed 12th with a 33.1. Mitchell scored 144.425 to win the meet that featured 11 teams. Maria Krall of Mitchell won the All Around with a 36.650 score. The Lady Govs will host their annual Invitational meet Saturday at Riggs High Gym.

BHS Invite Gymnastics Meet Results by Event – Jan. 6, 2018