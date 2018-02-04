Lady Governor Gymnast Finish 4t at ESD

ABERDEEN, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor gymnastics team scored 138.350 to finish 4th at the ESD Conference gymnastics meet Saturday in Aberdeen. Mitchell won the meet with Watertown and Brookings finishing 3rd and 4th. All 4 teams automatically qualify for the team portion of the State Class AA gymnastics meet in Watertown on Saturday. Mikah Moser of the Lady Govs finished 4thin the All Around while Sophie Bullard finished 8th an Meg Erwin 14th to place and earn All ESD honor for the season. Elise Crda was 20th and Aubrey Westover was 28th in the All Around Standings. Moser tied for second on the vault and was third on the Bars for the highest individual event finishes for Pierre.

ESD Gymnastics Results 2018