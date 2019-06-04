Lady Governor Golfers Finish 5th at State Class AA Golf Tournament

WATERTOWN, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor golf team hung on for a 5th place finish at the State Class AA Girls golf tournament at Cattail Crossing Country Club in Watertown on Tuesday. Pierre fired a two round score of 705 after a second round 349. Annabelle Simpson fired a second round 85 for a two round total of 166. Hallie Gronlund had a second round 79 for a two round total 167. Anna Otto cut 7 strokes off of her day 1 score and came in with a 86 for a two round total 179. Kaitlynn Swenson fired a second round 89 for a two round total of 186. Jessa McTighe had a second round 93 for a two round score of 187 while Ellie Jo Simpson saw the biggest improvement following a opening round 103 came back with an 85 on Tuesday for two round total of 188. The tournament was the last for Tiffany Benham as head coach. After 1 year on the job she is stepping down and moving to the Sioux Falls Area with here husband and child and will teach in the Harrisburg system next year.