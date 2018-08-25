Lady Gov Volleyball Wins Opener

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor volleyball team had a successful season opener as they swept past Rapid City Central in straight games on Friday in Rapid City. Pierre won by scores of 25-16, 25-12, 25-12. No individual statistics were available. Pierre returns to action this afternoon when they face Rapid City Stevens. Stevens is the pre season pick in Class AA and opened their season on Friday with a win over Aberdeen Central. The varsity match is scheduled for 2:30 pm central time.