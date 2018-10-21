Lady Gov Volleyball Team Ends Losing Streak

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor volleyball team ended a 5 game losing skid on Friday night with a 4 set victory over Sioux Falls Lincoln in Sioux Falls. The Lady Governors won by set scores of 25-18, 16-25, 29-27, 25-22. The match turned in the third game with Pierre outlasting Lincoln and then continued to attack in the 4th game to claim the win. Pierre is now 8 and 10 on the season and moved up to 1th in the seeding standings for the post season round of 16. Pierre will host Brookings for senior night and the final home game of the regular season on Tuesday.