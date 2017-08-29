Lady Gov Volleyball Swept

PIERRE, S.D. – Aberdeen Central swept the Pierre Lady Governors in volleyball Tuesday night in Pierre winning in 3 games by scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-19. Lady Governor head coach Chris Swiden said his squad played well enough on the night with one of the best teams in the state but they need to be more consistent. Paiton Burkhardt led the Golden Eagles offensive attack with 13 kills while Cassidy Gough added 9 and Brooklyn Kusler 7. Cayley Bush and Erika Stout each had 7 kills to lead the Lady Govs. Laura Babcock had 20 digs to lead the Golden Eagles while Burckhart added 15. Abbi Kitts had 11 digs for the Lady Govs. Haylee Mork had 29 assists for Aberdeen while Nicole Sarringer had 12 and Hallie Gronlund 10 for Pierre. With the win, Aberdeen Central improved to 3 and 1 on the season while the Lady Governors fell to 2 and 5 on the season. Pierre travels to Harrisburg to take on top ranked Harrisburg on Thursday.