Lady Gov Volleyball Goes 1 and 3

HURON, S.D. –The Pierre Lady Governor volleyball team went 1 and 3 on Saturday at a tournament in Huron but their win was over highly regarded Sioux Falls Roosevelt by scores of 25-23, 21-25 and a thrilling 35-33 deciding third game _Pierre dropped a 3 set match to Rapid City Stevens by scores of 23-13-25, 24-26. Pierre goes 2 and 4 over the weekend to begin their season. Their home opener is Tuesday night when they host Aberdeen Central at Rigg’s High Gym. Coverage of the match can be hear on the Dakota Radio Group’s RIVER 927.