Lady Gov Volleyball Falls to SF Roosevelt

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor volleyball team got off a great start with a win in game 1 before Sioux Falls Roosevelt took over and won the next 3 to defeat the Lady Govs in Pierre on Saturday night. Roosevelt won by scores of 25-27, 25-17, 26-24, 25-19. Leah Koltz led the Rough Riders with 11 kills. Two others had 9 apiece. Kodi Severyn had 9 kills to lead the Lady Govs. Koltz had 6 block that resulted in point in the match and Lis DeHaven had 28 assists. Tatum Kooima had 24 digs and Erin DeHaven added 21 for Sioux Falls. 4 girls had a block apiece for the Lady Govs while Abbi Kitts had 21 digs followed by Severyn with 16 and Emery Heiss with 11. Roosevelt improved to 9-8 with the win while the Lady Govs fell to 7 and 8. Pierre returns to action on Thursday when they travel to Sioux Falls Washington.