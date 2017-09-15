Lady Gov Volleyball Ends Losing Skid

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor volleyball team finally got into the win column as they slipped past Yankton 3 games to two Friday night in Pierre. The Lady Govs won 18-25, 27-25, 25-18, 22-25, 15-11. Pierre was led by Cayley Bush who had a season high 16 kills and Erika Stout had 12. Nicole Sarringer had 23 kills to lead Pierre while Hallie Gronlund had 21. Chloe Kaiser had a team high 16 digs defensively for Pierre. Bush had 4 blocks and Emry Hess had 3 while Kaiser and Stout each had 2 service aces. Pierre improved to 4 and 6 on the season as they host Brookings Thursday night at Riggs high Gym.