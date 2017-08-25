Lady Gov Volleyball Downs RC Central

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor volleyball team opened their season with a 3-0 shutout of Rapid City Central Friday in Pierre. The Lady Govs won 25-15, 25-11, 25-14 for their first won of the season. Erica Stout led the Lady Govs with 6 kills while Chloe Kaiser added 5. Kayley Bush had a team high 4 Blocks and Abbi Kitts had 8 digs to lead the Lady Govs. Kaiser had 6 aces and Hallie Gronlund and Nicole Sarringer each had 7 assists. Pierre returns to action on Saturday with 4 matches in Huron beginning at 9 am.