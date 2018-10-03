Lady Gov Volleyball Comes Up Short

PIERRE, S.D. – The Pierre Lady Governor volleyball team was swept on Tuesday night by Huron at Riggs High Gym. Huron won by scores of 25-22, 25-18, 25-23. Emery Heiss led the Lady Govs with 12 kills followed by Kodi Severyn with 11. Heiss also had 3 blocks for the Lady Governors. Hanna Jerome had 16 digs defensivly for the Pierre while Severyn and Hallie Gronlund finished with 12 apiece. Severyn and Addy Smith each had 2 service aces as the Lady Governors record fell to 7-7 on the season. Huron was led by Hollie Niehaus with 13 kills. Niehaus and Libby Rounds each had 3 blocks apiece and Havyn Heinz had a match high 35 digs. Huron improves to 11-4 on the season. Pierre returns to action on Saturday when they host Sioux Falls Roosevelt at Riggs High Gym.